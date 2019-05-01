Doing Business As filed January 31, 2019

Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded January 31, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BARONE LAW OFFICES 125 STATE STREET SUITE 300, FAIRPORT NY 14450 BARONE, VINCENT M 27 DEWEY AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 I|||SB MINI MART| BEATY, CLARENCE JR & LOWRY, LATRINA 102 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 & 2660 CHILI AVENUE BLDG 14-7, ROCHESTER NY 14624 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARIOTTI, LEWIS H 14 RUSTIC PINES, PITTSFORD NY 14534 SOUPHOMMA ...

