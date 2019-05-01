Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 6, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BROWN, LATASHA L 332 TREMONT STREET DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADAMS SCOTT, SHENITA 63 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $10,387.18 CAMPBELL, TIMOTHY C. 5437 WEST RIDGE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE ...

