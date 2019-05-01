Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: The flight from New York—how to do it

Legal Bytes: The flight from New York—how to do it

By: Daily Record Staff Jack M. Battaglia May 1, 2019 0

We often hear about New Yorkers fleeing to non-tax states such as Florida, which has no income or estate tax. Wealthy New Yorkers (and not so wealthy) are concerned that they will be subject to a New York estate tax to the extent that their combined estates (with their spouse) exceed the current New York ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo