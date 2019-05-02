Don't Miss
Home / News / Barr spars with Democrats over ‘snitty’ Mueller letter

Barr spars with Democrats over ‘snitty’ Mueller letter

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian, and Rosalind S. Helderman May 2, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Attorney General William Barr denied Democrats’ accusations that he dissembled and misled the public about Robert Mueller III’s findings, defending his handling of the case during a contentious Senate hearing Wednesday about the special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump. Much of the hearing centered on revelations that Mueller complained more than a month ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo