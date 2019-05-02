Don't Miss
Home / News / Boeing pushing to move crash lawsuit from hometown to Indonesia

Boeing pushing to move crash lawsuit from hometown to Indonesia

By: The Associated Press Janan Hanna May 2, 2019 0

Faced with lawsuits over a plane crash half a world away, Boeing is arguing it shouldn’t have to defend itself in a courtroom a short walk from its corporate headquarters. The world’s largest planemaker has indicated in court filings that it’s likely to request that cases on behalf of victims in the October crash of a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo