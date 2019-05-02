Don't Miss
Chambers USA 2019 honorees

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2019 0

The following law firms’ and lawyers and practice groups have been recognized by Chambers USA 2019: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business:

  • Harter Secrest & Emery LLP lawyers:
    • Craig Wittlin
    • Thomas Anderson
    • Mario Fallone
    • William Hoy IV
    • James Jenkins
    • Anthony Mancinelli
    • Christine O’Connor
    • Edward Snyder
    • Margaret Catillaz
    • Frank Novak
    • Jeffrey Calabrese
    • David Kresock
    • Peter Abdella
    • Jerauld Brydges
    • F. Paul Green
    • John Horn
    • Erika Stanat
    • Sheldon Smith
    • Jeffrey Wadsworth
    • John Anderson
    • Kelly Pronti
    • Patrick Quigley
  • Harter Secrest & Emery LLP practice groups:
    • Immigration
    • Health Care
    • Corporate/Mergers & Acquisition
    • Labor Employment
    • Litigation
    • Real Estate
  • Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP lawyers:
    • Thomas D’Antonio
    • Harold Kurland
    • Thomas Reidy
    • Eric Ward
  • Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP practice groups:
    • Litigation: General Commercial
  • Barclay Damon LLP lawyers:
    • Jim Canfield
    • Chris Greene
    • Jon Devendorf
    • Gabe Nugent
    • Maureen Helmer
    • George Pond
    • Anne Evans
  • Barclay Damon LLP practice groups:
    • Corporate/Mergers & Acquisitions
    • Labor & Employment
    • Litigation: General Commercial
    • Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
  • Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC practice groups:
    • Environmental
    • Labor & Employment
    • Corporate
    • Litigation
    • Real Estate

