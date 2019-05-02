Chambers USA 2019 honorees

The following law firms’ and lawyers and practice groups have been recognized by Chambers USA 2019: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business:
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP lawyers:
- Craig Wittlin
- Thomas Anderson
- Mario Fallone
- William Hoy IV
- James Jenkins
- Anthony Mancinelli
- Christine O’Connor
- Edward Snyder
- Margaret Catillaz
- Frank Novak
- Jeffrey Calabrese
- David Kresock
- Peter Abdella
- Jerauld Brydges
- F. Paul Green
- John Horn
- Erika Stanat
- Sheldon Smith
- Jeffrey Wadsworth
- John Anderson
- Kelly Pronti
- Patrick Quigley
- Harter Secrest & Emery LLP practice groups:
- Immigration
- Health Care
- Corporate/Mergers & Acquisition
- Labor Employment
- Litigation
- Real Estate
- Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP lawyers:
- Thomas D’Antonio
- Harold Kurland
- Thomas Reidy
- Eric Ward
- Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP practice groups:
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Barclay Damon LLP lawyers:
- Jim Canfield
- Chris Greene
- Jon Devendorf
- Gabe Nugent
- Maureen Helmer
- George Pond
- Anne Evans
- Barclay Damon LLP practice groups:
- Corporate/Mergers & Acquisitions
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC practice groups:
- Environmental
- Labor & Employment
- Corporate
- Litigation
- Real Estate