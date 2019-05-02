Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—820 E Main LLC v Troy K Coffie, 820 E Main St – John Nacca 2—965 Monroe Ave LLC v Shiona Thorton & Karen Mitre, 954 Monroe Ave – John Nacca 3—John R Walker & William M Walton v Gina Ortiz-Martinez, 219 Bayclif Drive – John Nacca – John Nacca 4—Satchidananda Talla v ...

