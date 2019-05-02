Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded April 12, 2019

Deeds Recorded April 12, 2019

May 2, 2019

Deeds   Recorded April 16, 2019 47   NOT PROVIDED EASTWOOD ESTATES LLC to NVR INC et ano Property Address: 1801 HALESWORTH LANE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12171 Page: 0504 Tax Account: 081.01-2-75 Full Sale Price: $43,500.00 JEFFERSON LIQUOR HUT LLC to ROCHESTER CITY OF Property Address: 560-570 JEFFERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12171 Page: 0461 Tax Account: 120.68-1-18.001 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ROSS, DONALD W to ROSS, SCOTT Property Address: BRIGHTON  ...

