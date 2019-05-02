Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department affirms murder conviction

Fourth Department affirms murder conviction

Court split over 710.30 notice

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2019 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has upheld a murder conviction in a split decision. Michael A. Albert was convicted of second-degree murder in July 2014 for killing Jeremy Trim. County Court Judge Vincent Dinolfo sentenced Albert to 25 years to life in prison. Voting to affirm the conviction were justices Stephen K. Lindley, ...

