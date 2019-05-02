Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Reasonable suspicion: People v. Harmon

May 2, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Reasonable suspicion Pursuit of suspect – Common-law right of inquiry – Founded suspicion – 911 call People v. Harmon KA 16-00782 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the police lacked the requisite reasonable suspicion to stop ...

