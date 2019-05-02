Don't Miss
Home / News / House Democrats consider holding Barr in contempt of Congress

House Democrats consider holding Barr in contempt of Congress

By: The Washington Post Rachael Bade, Mike DeBonis, and Karoun Demirjian May 2, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Attorney General William Barr told a House panel on Wednesday that he will not testify about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, raising the prospect that Democrats will hold the nation’s top law enforcement official in contempt of Congress. Barr, who also missed a deadline for subpoenaed information Wednesday, had been scheduled to testify before ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo