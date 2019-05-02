Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 7, 2019

May 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 7, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT KRETOVIC, RICHARD J 2671 WEST RIDGE ROAD APARTMENT 2, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALPHA FIRE SAFETY AND SUPPLY COMPANY LLC et ano D/B/A ALPHA FIRE SAFETY AND SUPPLY COMPANY 6011 WEST MARSHALL AVENUE, LONGVIEW TX 75604 Favor: WORLD GLOBAL CAPITAL, LLC Attorney: CASTRO ESQ, CHRISTOPHER Amount: $16,053.00 BOOTH, ...

