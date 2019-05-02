Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 8, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT JOHNSON, CYNTHIA 111 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: NYS DEPARTMENT OF LABOR et ano Amount: $16,874.83 MOORE, LATOYA 25 HOLCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: NYS DEPARTMENT OF LABOR CLAIMS SERVICE et ano Amount: $4,604.45 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BIANCA KEY D/B/A W. KEY PAINTING 51 LITTLE CREEK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: ...

