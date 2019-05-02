Don't Miss
Home / News / Lender seeks balance due of $26.4 from Masaschi, partner after foreclosure auction

Lender seeks balance due of $26.4 from Masaschi, partner after foreclosure auction

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 2, 2019 0

The mortgage holder on Monarch 716, a repossessed student apartment community in Buffalo, is demanding that developers Thomas Masaschi and Jason Teller repay the balance of $26.4 million that was not recovered at an April foreclosure auction. Erie County state Supreme Court Justice Deborah Chimes has been asked to grant the $26.4 million judgment against Buffalo State ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo