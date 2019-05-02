Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 18-152

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 18-152

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Fire district treasurer – Taxpayer supported Opinion 18-152 Background: A non-judge who expects to assume judicial office asks if he may serve simultaneously as town justice and treasurer of the local fire district. The treasurer position is appointive and the primary duties are paying invoices after the fire commissioners’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo