Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘The Mueller Report’ is officially a best-seller

‘The Mueller Report’ is officially a best-seller

By: The Associated Press Hillel Italie May 2, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Mueller Report” is now officially a best-seller. A published edition of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign sold just under 42,000 copies last week, NPD BookScan reported Wednesday. Jointly edited by Scribner and The Washington Post, it sold more than any nonfiction ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo