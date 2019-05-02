Don't Miss
Home / News / WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange begins long court battle against extradition

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange begins long court battle against extradition

By: The Washington Post By William Booth, Karla Adam May 2, 2019 0

LONDON – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange began what is likely to be a long, high-profile and politicized legal battle against extradition to the United States on Thursday, telling a packed British courtroom that he would not willingly surrender to U.S. authorities. Assange, 47, has been under investigation in the United States for his role in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo