Don't Miss
Home / News / 2019 Law Week Awards Reception

2019 Law Week Awards Reception

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019 0

The 2019 Law Week Awards Reception was held May 2 at the Strathallan Hotel. Honorees included: Outstanding Jurist Award - Hon. Craig J. Doran The Raymond J. Pauley Award - Cynthia L. Snodgrass Charles F. Crimi Award - Janet C. Somes The Justin L. Vigdor Senior Award For Service - Connie O. Walker President’s Award ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo