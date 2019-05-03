Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Village’s non-discrimination policy: Opinion 18-161

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Village’s non-discrimination policy Mandatory signature Opinion 18-161 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether it is ethically permissible to sign a statement of compliance with the Village’s recently adopted policy on non-discrimination and harassment. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge who makes a good-faith legal determination based on the controlling statutes and ...

