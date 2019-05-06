Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / DBAs / Doing Business As filed February 5, 2019

Doing Business As filed February 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 5, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MITCHELL, KYLE B 725 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 NIEVES, LUIS A 1496 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 JACKSON, MONIQUE C 283 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 VELAZQUEZ, JORGE 70 LORED ROAD, FARMINGTON NY 14425 DONALDSON, STEPHON P 518 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 WILDERMUTH, ROY L III 45 OLD FORGE LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 BROWN, ERROL OFLYNN 115 NUECHATEL ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo