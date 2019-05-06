Doing Business As filed February 6, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 6, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED CALM IN THE CHAOS INTERFAITH CENTER INC 6590 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TITIS CHILDCARE 105 AFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 NAVARRO, MERCEDES CONCEPCION 105 AFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MONDE, TIFFANY MARIE 236 HENRIETTA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 MAIER, JOSHUA 1044 PECK RD, HILTON NY 14468 IANNONE, HEATHER MCALLISTER 31 TELEPHONE ROAD, ...

