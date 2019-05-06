Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded March 12, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 6, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded March 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALLEN, KATHY A Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Attorney: MALEN AND ASSOC PC Amount: $5,230.59 AVEL, CONSTANCE A Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC Amount: $2,967.82 Doran, Shotzie Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: $1,194.13 GEO MAR HOLDINGS, INC. et al 4768 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: HERNANDEZ FUNDING, INC. D/B/A FIRST CAPITAL FUNDING et ano Attorney: BOND SCHOENECK AND KING PLLC Amount: $20,205.32 GEO ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo