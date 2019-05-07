Don't Miss
Fourth Department orders hearing

Co-defendant already freed on same issue

By: Bennett Loudon May 7, 2019 0

A man who has been in state prison for close to 20 years will get a new hearing on an issue that led to the release of a co-defendant in 2014. Joseph Lee, 50, was convicted in 2000 of 10 charges ranging from attempted petit larceny to first-degree robbery and sentenced to a minimum state prison ...

