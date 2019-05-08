Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for May 9, 2019

Court Calendars for May 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Capsavvy Properties LLC v Andreyana Clark, 22 Michigan St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Capsavvy Properties LLC v Mateo Dillon, 159 Michigan St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Ryan McGrath v Airis Dent, 156 Breck St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—GB AJ Properties IV LLC v Katherine Church, 450 Meigs St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Henry ...

