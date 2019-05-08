Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 22, 2019

Deeds Recorded April 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 22, 2019 58   14420 GREEN, WAYNE A to GREEN, JULIE A Property Address: 735 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12173 Page: 0412 Tax Account: 054.01-3-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 EHRMENTRAUT, LINDSAY A et ano to MEYERS, DAVID W et ano Property Address: 1219 ATTRIDGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12173 Page: 0645 Tax Account: 157.01-1-27 Full Sale Price: $140,000.00 14445 MAYO, KATHLEEN to RINUADO, MUSETTE ...

