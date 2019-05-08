Don't Miss
Home / News / DNA, family tree help solve 52-year-old Seattle murder case

DNA, family tree help solve 52-year-old Seattle murder case

By: The Associated Press By GENE JOHNSON May 8, 2019 0

SEATTLE — Seattle police said Tuesday they have solved a murder from nearly 52 years ago with the help of DNA and a family tree — a method that has revolutionized cold-case investigations across the U.S. in the past year. Susan Galvin was a 20-year-old records clerk for the department in July 1967 when she was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo