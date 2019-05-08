Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-White House lawyer defies House subpoena for Mueller docs

Ex-White House lawyer defies House subpoena for Mueller docs

By: The Washington Post Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro May 8, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House lawyer defied a congressional subpoena Tuesday, setting the Trump administration on course for another collision with the Democratic-led House over its pursuit of documents related to the Russia investigation. Don McGahn’s refusal to provide the documents to the House Judiciary Committee came at the instruction of the White House, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo