Home / News / FBI chief: No evidence of illegal spying on Trump campaign

FBI chief: No evidence of illegal spying on Trump campaign

By: The Washington Post Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo May 8, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray said Tuesday that he does not consider court-approved FBI surveillance to be “spying” and said he has no evidence the FBI illegally monitored President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election. His comments at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing broke from Attorney General William Barr, who has described as ...

