Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of Jaxon S.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Encourage relationship – Parental plan – Drug treatment Matter of Jaxon S. CAF 17-02037 Appealed from Family Court, Ontario County Background: The father appealed from an order that terminated his parental rights and freed the subject child for adoption. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the petitioner ...

