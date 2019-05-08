Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded March 15, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded March 15, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT PRESHA, LAWRENCE JR 132 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES ASSIGNEE OBO ADELE MCDUFFIE PRESHA Attorney: SHEPARD ESQ, ZULEIKA Amount: $5,703.14 RENFORD, SHARIA 43 WEAVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: 360 STATE STREET, LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $4,092.25 ROBINSON, ANTHONY 25 JUDSON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: HEATH, SHANDQUIDA Attorney: SHEPARD ESQ, ZULEIKA Amount: $1,236.16 RODRIGUEZ, SHIRLEY 29 ...

