Lawsuit filed against East Rochester school district

Former worker claims ‘hostile work environment’

By: Bennett Loudon May 8, 2019 0

A former employee is suing the East Rochester school district claiming she was fired without a good reason after enduring a hostile work environment. Lori Ann Petrilli, of Fairport, was hired in October 2016 as assistant treasurer, purchasing agent and tax collector for the East Rochester Union Free School District. She is represented by attorney Anthony ...

