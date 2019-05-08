Don't Miss
Lockport man accused of threatening president, others

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019 0

A Niagara County man has been indicted on charges related to threats to kill the president, a judge, his wife and a Secret Service agent. Jared Marc Brown, 23, of Lockport, is charged with making a threat against the president, two counts of retaliating against a United States judge, one count of retaliating against a federal ...

