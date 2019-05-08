Don't Miss
Home / News / New York Senate OKs giving US House Trump state tax return

New York Senate OKs giving US House Trump state tax return

By: The Associated Press Chris Carola May 8, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Democrat-controlled Senate approved a bill easily Wednesday that would allow three congressional committees to get access to President Donald Trump’s state tax returns, giving Democrats a potential end-run around the administration’s refusal to disclose the president’s federal returns. The bill, which now goes to the Democrat-led state Assembly, doesn’t target ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo