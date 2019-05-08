Don't Miss
Home / News / Oregon’s nonunanimous juries rooted in white nationalism

Oregon’s nonunanimous juries rooted in white nationalism

By: The Associated Press By ANDREW SELSKY May 8, 2019 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a jury convicted an Oregon man of having sex with a passed-out partygoer, one of the jurors left the courthouse and wept. Cash Spencer and three other jurors believed the defendant was innocent, but after a lunch break, one changed her mind. Hours later, another changed her vote to guilty, saying she ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo