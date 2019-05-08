Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Rehabilitation Act: Natofsky v. City of New York

Second Circuit – Rehabilitation Act: Natofsky v. City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Rehabilitation Act Employment discrimination – Causation – But-for cause Natofsky v. City of New York 17-2757-cv Judges Walker, Chin, and Keenan Background: The plaintiff, who suffers from a hearing disability, brought an action alleging violations of the Rehabilitation Act. He claims that, during his tenure working for the New York City Department ...

