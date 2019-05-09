Don't Miss
5LINX defendant sentenced

5LINX defendant sentenced

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2019 0

The last of three defendants in the 5LINX fraud case has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison. Jason Guck,  43, of Victor, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false 2012 tax return. In 2001, Guck, Craig Jerabeck, and Jeb Tyler started 5LINX Enterprise Inc. (5LINX), a multi-level marketing company ...

