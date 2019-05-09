Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 10, 2019

May 9, 2019

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Hickory Capital Partners LLC v Monique Davis, 412 Hawley St – Erin M Elsner 2—Thyroff & Thyroff LLC v Darrell Barnes, 2559 Dewey Ave – Erin M Elsner 3—Monroe Ave Properties LLC v Richard Sauter, 962 Monroe Ave – Erin M Elsner 4—Daniel Loughlin v Rosa Rodriguez & Anthony Beard, 51 Minnesota St ...

