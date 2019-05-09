Don't Miss
Home / News / DC Court of Appeals disbars Paul Manafort following felony convictions

DC Court of Appeals disbars Paul Manafort following felony convictions

By: The Washington Post By Keith L. Alexander, Rachel Weiner May 9, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Thursday disbarred Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, because Manafort has been convicted of obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Manafort, who was admitted to the D.C. bar in 1979, pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court in Washington to the charges. He was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo