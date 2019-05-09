Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time lawyer judge: Opinion 18-153

May 9, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time lawyer judge Private client – Proceeding before board of assessment Opinion 18-153 Background: A part-time town judge who is also a practicing attorney asks if he may represent a private client in an administrative proceeding before a board of assessment review within the town where the judge presides. Alternatively, he ...

