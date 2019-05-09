Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Foster parents: New York State Citizens’ Coalition for Children v. Poole

Second Circuit – Foster parents: New York State Citizens’ Coalition for Children v. Poole

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Foster parents Office of Children and Family Services — Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act New York State Citizens’ Coalition for Children v. Poole 14-2929-cv Judges Calabresi, Livingston, and Sessions Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the Commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services on behalf of the plaintiff’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo