Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. prosecutors add hate crime charges in synagogue shooting

U.S. prosecutors add hate crime charges in synagogue shooting

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2019 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal officials announced Thursday that they have filed 109 hate crime charges against the 19-year-old man accused of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue. Prosecutors say the gunman, identified as John T. Earnest, killed a woman and wounded an 8-year-old girl, her uncle and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was leading the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo