Women still need more opportunities to serve as lead attorney

Women still need more opportunities to serve as lead attorney

By: Daily Record Staff Hon. Craig J. Doran May 9, 2019 0

Although it has been 133 years since Kate Stoneman broke the gender barrier and became the first woman admitted to practice law in New York State, a woman’s voice in the courtroom is too often silent. As a judge, it has long troubled and puzzled me to see women sitting quietly at the counsel table while ...

