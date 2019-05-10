Don't Miss
Home / News / Conan O’Brien settles lawsuit over alleged joke theft, calls it ‘the worst thing any comic can be accused of’

Conan O’Brien settles lawsuit over alleged joke theft, calls it ‘the worst thing any comic can be accused of’

By: The Washington Post Sonia Rao May 10, 2019 0

Nearly four years ago, comedy writer Robert Alexander Kaseberg sued late-night host Conan O’Brien and his writing staff for allegedly swiping jokes from Kaseberg’s personal blog and Twitter account. The case was expected to go to trial in San Diego federal court later this month, until O’Brien announced in an op-ed for Variety Thursday afternoon ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo