Fourth Department – Trip and fall: Wiedenbeck v. Lawrence

May 10, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trip and fall Physical defect - Small difference in height – Summary judgment Wiedenbeck v. Lawrence CA 18-00457 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after sustaining injuries from a trip and fall. She had tripped on the ridge of a metal threshold strip ...

