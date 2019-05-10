Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: ABA on the ethical obligations of prosecutors in misdemeanor cases

Legal Loop: ABA on the ethical obligations of prosecutors in misdemeanor cases

By: Nicole Black May 10, 2019 0

Today I came across a headline that I assumed at first glance was an Onion article or some other type of satire. It had to be. The ABA Journal headline stated something that I’ve always assumed was simply a given: “Prosecutors must maintain ethical conduct during misdemeanor plea deals, ABA ethics opinion says.” Note that what ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo