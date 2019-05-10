Don't Miss
New York lawmakers vote to let inmates use phone before solitary

New York lawmakers vote to let inmates use phone before solitary

May 10, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Inmates sent to solitary confinement would get to make a phone call first under legislation heading to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk after passing the Democrat-led Legislature. Under the bill, inmates would also be allowed to make one phone call per week while held in isolation. The Assembly sponsor, Queens Democrat Nily ...

