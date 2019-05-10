Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Video surveillance of court: Opinion 18-156

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Video surveillance of court: Opinion 18-156

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Video surveillance of court Judge’s objection Opinion 18-156 Background: A town has installed video cameras at the multi-purpose building that houses its court. The cameras do not have audio capabilities. The town supervisor does the video feed. The judge is uncomfortable with the surveillance as the live video feed observes the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo