Second Circuit – Order of removal: Banegas Gomez v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff May 10, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Order of removal Aggravated felony – Jurisdiction – Notice of Hearing Banegas Gomez v. Barr 15-3269 Judges Livingston and Failla Background: The petitioner sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision affirming the finding that he is removable and denying his application for asylum, withholding of removal and relief under the ...

