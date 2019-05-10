Don't Miss
Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out

Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz May 10, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — A dispute over the future of the Woodstock 50 festival has spiraled into a court fight, with organizers suing and at least temporarily silencing a former investor that sought to call off the anniversary show. Woodstock 50 organizers are accusing ex-partner Dentsu Aegis Network of verbally and financially sabotaging the big-name event ...

