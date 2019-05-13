Don't Miss
Home / News / County sues former airport ad agency; Rothschild preparing for countersuit

County sues former airport ad agency; Rothschild preparing for countersuit

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 13, 2019 0

Monroe County is suing Normal Communications and the advertising agency's principal partner, claiming there is a past-due balance of $564,000 from ad sales at the Greater Rochester International Airport. The papers were filed Monday morning in state Supreme Court in Monroe County and allege that, because of a personal guaranty, Normal Communications president and chief operating ...

